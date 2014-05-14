Tea Market Research Report Says RTD Tea Consumption Set to Grow

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --just-drinks.com has announced the addition of the latest ready to drink tea market forecast, written by publisher Euromonitor, to their market research store.



The new report, titled ‘Versatility of RTD Tea Generates Bright Spot in Global Soft Drinks’, reveals how tea consumption is potentially set to change, with RTD tea poised for increased take-up as a healthy alternative to juices and carbonated soft drinks.



In this brand new tea report, Euromonitor looks into the global performance of RTD tea, explaining how the ready to drink tea has become a “bright spot” in the international soft beverage category, and speculating how brand strategy will change as a result of the growing appeal of RTD tea to consumers.



The tea research report also contains data on historic growth in key tea-drinking markets, as well as concluding commentary on the likely future prospects for the RTD tea market, drawing on Euromonitor’s network of 800 analysts worldwide.



Euromonitor’s new report is one of a number of tea trends and tea analysis reports available from just-drinks’ market research store, which also contains a number of their own reports.



To view a more detailed description of this tea market research report, or to buy a copy, visit

http://www.just-drinks.com/market-research/versatility-of-rtd-tea-generates-bright-spot-in-global-soft-drinks_id207882.aspx



About just-drinks.com

Established in 1999, just-drinks is a leading online resource for the global beverage industry, publishing around 20 news articles, analysis features and insights every working day. Under the direction of managing editor Olly Wehring, its experienced team of journalists, consultants and analysts provide a unique and comprehensive blend of reports and interpretation of the beverage industry, including key events, trends, interviews and research that are delivered to over 92,000 business executives per month.



Through its web site, webinars and in-depth management briefings just-drinks offers insight into soft drinks, wine, beer, spirits and bottled water industry developments and supply-chain trends, brand and corporate strategies, CONSULT research platform, enterprise technologies such as PLM and ERP.



Furthermore, just-drinks supplies news on manufacturing developments and how the drinks industry is performing around the world.



For details of how just-drinks is helping decision makers make decisions, visit www.just-drinks.com



For further information and images please contact John Newton, Public Relations at Aroq Limited on +44 (0)1527 573 734, email john.newton@just-drinks.com