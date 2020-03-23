Teachers Can Use FlipHTML5 to Start Online Education During the Coronavirus

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2020 --FlipHTML5 provides a new-generation digital publishing platform for all industries. Now, the company is offering educators a way to continue tutoring students as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt normal schooling. Teachers can use FlipHTML5 to start online education so students can continue learning as they wait for the lockdown to be lifted. Right now, lots of schools are moving their classes online due to the coronavirus pandemic. With FlipHTML5, teachers can scan textbooks into PDF files or images, upload them, and convert them into engaging flipbooks with realistic page-turning effects.



FlipHTML5 is an ideal site for teachers and students to collaborate and share study materials with ease. Once they create projects, they will be able to upload them to the FlipHTML5 cloud platform, generate published links that students can use to access their learning resources. FlipHTML5 allows for the creation of interactive and informative books that can be embedded on websites, shared on social platforms and emails, and accessed through all electronic devices, including laptops, PCs, smartphones, iPhones, and tablets, among others.



"We designed this software to help educators continue tutoring students during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Our software will benefit both teachers and students for the long term since they will continue with their curriculum while at home. It is also an excellent opportunity for them to embrace technology, which will help them access knowledge materials faster."



Educational e-books created at FlipHTML5 can make online classes fun and enjoyable. They have unrivaled quality, excellent display, smooth page-turning, and are embellished with rich multimedia and animation elements. The text and illustrations are clear, razor-sharp, which makes them easy to understand and engage with. FlipHTML5 provides the most intuitive digital flipbook software for educators. They can create books, brochures, newsletters, prospectuses, exam materials, and other documents needed by learners.



Teachers can use FlipHTML5 to digitize their documents and communicate with their students better. Students will receive updated flipbooks that are well-illustrated, customized, and simplified to make learning and understanding concepts easy for them. By using direct links, teachers will seamlessly share learning materials and exchange feedback with their students. This will also encourage peer to peer sharing among students. For teachers, it'll be easy to market their creations to a broader student base online and generate revenue.



