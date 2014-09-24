Teaching Kids the Value of Limiting Screen Time and Maximizing Life Beyond Technology

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --The glowing screen of the latest connected technological gadget can mesmerize us all, but most especially young children. No public space is immune; whether at a restaurant, a park, the beach, the pool, or a play date, you'll see them entranced by their electronic wonder -- and oblivious to the natural wonders and actual human beings all around them!



Atlanta-based author Ben Halpert -- a man on a mission -- has worked tirelessly to foster appropriate decision-making by the world's children as they grow up with technology. His award-winning Savvy Cyber Kids at Home series teaches young children (and their parents!) the importance of limiting screen time as well as how to use it wisely and safely. The third and newest book in the series, Adventures Beyond the Screen, written in verse with colorful illustrations by Taylor Southerland, shows the benefits of thirty minutes of screen time followed by brainstorming alternative indoor and outdoor activities.



The book's engaging young characters, CyberThunder (Tony) and CyberPrincess (Emma), discover other meaningful ways to have fun and enjoy life beyond the glowing screen. Making lists with the help of their mom, Tony and Emma develop a wide range of exciting activities to experience, both inside and out. And so their adventures begin!



"I come by my passion and expertise naturally," says Halpert. "By day, I'm the VP of Risk and Corporate Security at an information technology firm. By night, I focus on educating and empowering young digital citizens." Halpert's nonprofit organization, Savvy Cyber Kids, provides educational resources for teachers, parents, and children of all ages. His picture book series has been published in several languages and covers topics such as an intro to computing devices, security, privacy, bully response, screen-time balance, and more. He offers author visits and teacher sessions at schools along with parent education sessions and has created a free video series, RaisingSavvyCyberKids.org.



Points covered in Adventures Beyond the Screen include:



* The importance of teaching children appropriate use of technology at the earliest of ages

* Parents and educators need to empower children with technology by teaching in an age-appropriate manner

* Let children use technology, but empower them to make appropriate decisions as they grow up with it

* Adults need to model appropriate behavior for their children -- at home, in the classroom, in restaurants, at events, etc.

* Be an involved parent; don't rely on others to teach your children the rules of technology



"Technology is a fact of life, as natural to today's kids as anything else. It's crucial to teach them to use it responsibly and recognize that it's only one part of living. Life has a glow of its own!" adds Halpert.



Halpert's organization is sponsoring a book launch party in recognition of National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) during The Super Run Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 12, at Brook Run Park, 4770 Georgia Way South, Dunwoody, GA, and welcomes media coverage. Activities include the 5K run at 8:30 a.m., book launch at 9:30 a.m., and 1K walk/run at 10:00 a.m. with many family fun activities.



Ben Halpert bills himself as "Security executive by day, Cyber hero by night." He is Vice President, Risk and Corporate Security for Ionic Security and President of Savvy Cyber Kids, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization he founded in 2007 to provide cyber awareness resources for parents and teachers of our youngest learners, as well as innovative resources to assist parents and teachers as children grow up online. He has written two other books in The Savvy Cyber Kids at Home series: The Family Gets a Computer and The Defeat of the Cyber Bully, and has won the Mom's Choice Award, The Dove Foundation Seal of Approval, The Toy Man Award of Excellence and The Toy Man eChoice Award.



Halpert is on the advisory board of numerous colleges and universities to ensure our future leaders understand the importance of security in all aspects of their lives. He has keynoted and presented sessions at numerous conferences and is often quoted in the media. Halpert is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Chief Information Security Officer (C|CISO) and holds two Master's degrees.



Website: http://www.savvycyberkids.org



About Savvy Cyber Kids at Home

Adventures Beyond the Screen is available at Amazon.com and via Ingram for all booksellers