Team All-American Celebrates Eight Years of Helping Runners Worldwide

Team All-American, an organization dedicated to helping runners across the world train smarter and achieve their running goals, celebrated its eight-year anniversary on August 16, 2014.



Throughout those eight years, the organization has helped people to improve performance mentally, physically and spiritually, using running as a platform to engage with people. Team All-American clients are located across the United States and in international locations as well, making it a worldwide community of athletes.



“We are celebrating our success, yet we are hungry for way more,” said Scott Fishman, founder of Team All-American. “The people that we have worked with are inspiring, and we’ve seen so many people achieve their goals. When they tell us that they were able to do this because of our methods, it’s truly an amazing feeling.”



Team All-American arose as a way to ensure that people who were interested in running could get involved without suffering injuries. According to Fishman, there is a prevailing notion that running directly causes a lot of different types of injuries, but in many cases, these injuries are easily preventable by training smart.



Throughout the last eight years, the organization has worked tirelessly to ensure that people do not fall victim to the myths of fitness. Its clients have gone on to experience personal best times in the mile, 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, ultra marathon and every distance in between as a result of training with Team All-American.



“Running is the most primal sport,” said Fishman. “It’s something that anyone can do without a plan or a professional to guide you. But if you want to do it successfully and for a long time, it is best to follow a custom training program that is designed, monitored and adjusted by a professional.”



About Team All-American

For more information, visit http://www.teamallamerican.com.