Team Store in Florida Simplifies Process of Creating Custom Uniforms

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --Almost any sports team will benefit from having a team store. They eliminate all of the hassles and frustrations that come with gathering orders from each team member individually. With the help of their hassle-free team uniform store in Florida, Performance Team Sports' dedicated team will deliver you customized uniforms in half the time it takes with traditional ordering procedures.



The process is simple. You choose the items from their catalogs and they'll add logos to the items and send them for approval. They'll then take all of your products and design a custom website for your team. You'll get a unique URL, sale code, and flyer to distribute (upon request). In addition, their team store will collect orders on your behalf. There will be no more paperwork, headaches, or hunting down members for payment. Orders are monitored, the product is created, and each purchase is packaged for easy distribution.



Performance Team Sports' team store makes fundraising a breeze as well. Their team store simplifies fundraising by informing you of the cost and allowing you to set pricing accordingly. Your team will be paid once the sales have been completed.



About Performance Team Sports

Performance Team Sports has been serving clients in South Florida for over 30 years. This includes sporting equipment, athletic uniforms, business clothes and a wide selection of personalized products. Performance Team Sports represents dozens of brands, including Adidas, Russell Athletic, Mizuno, Wilson and more.