TeamLab Announces the First Online HTML5-based Word Processor

Hannover, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2012 --Ascensio System SIA introduces the beta version of the first full-fledged HTML5-based TeamLab Document Editor.



Ascensio System SIA, the developer of IT solutions for corporate use, reveals details on TeamLab Document Editor, a part of the web office for business collaboration, project, and customer relations management. With the unique technology applied and functionality significantly enhanced TeamLab offers a full-fledged feature-set to maintain document procedures online at a completely new level not yet reached by other manufacturers in the segment.



The cutting edge technology, that drives TeamLab Document Editor, differs from all the other existing counterparts, getting use of all the HTML5 features. It supplies the tool with an array of competitive strengths making it a proper alternative to desktop word processors in terms of functional variety. In contrast to all the existing online word processors TeamLab Document Editor provides...



- the input that is always identical to the output: a processed file keeps the same style, paragraphs, symbol and line spacing etc. while displaying in any browser on any OS as well as while importing or printing;



- a proper choice of options for table processing, line spacing, multi-level numbering, text and heading styles;



- possibilities for hassle-free processing of multi-page reports, business or financial documentation precisely complying with all the corresponding standards;



- no language barriers as the number of fonts is maximum with hieroglyphs included.



Pursuing a goal to erase boundaries between desktop and online word processors, TeamLab Document Editor combines the convenience and mobility of web applications with the multifunctionality of conventional package doc processors like Microsoft Office Word or OpenOffice Writer.



The introduction of TeamLab Document Editor will take place during the press-conference on Wednesday, 7th March, 2012, 15:30 – 16:30, Room 3B in the Convention Center (CC), CeBIT 2012, Hannover, Germany. If you would like to attend the press conference, please notify us at pr@teamlab.com.



To try the beta version of the new editor right now, visit TeamLab Demo Portal at http://html5.teamlab.com



About TeamLab

TeamLab is a free online service for business collaboration, document, project and customer relationship management that integrates a number of web tools helping employees to organize and automate business processes.



For more information refer to http://www.teamlab.com



About Ascensio System SIA

Ascensio System SIA is the developer of IT solutions for personal and corporate use, founded in 2009 with the idea to make any teamwork and small business activities efficient. Currently, the company's flagship project is TeamLab. Its development is led by a multi-national team of ambitious and high qualified experts in web application design and implementation.



For further information, please contact:

Olga Sorokina

PR Manager,

Ascensio System SIA

Phone: +37166163319

Email: Olga.Sorokina@teamlab.com



http://www.facebook.com/TeamLab" href="">Follow us onhttp://www.facebook.com/TeamLab>

http://www.youtube.com/user/TeamLabdotcom

http://twitter.com/teamlabdotcom

http://www.linkedin.com/groups/TeamLab-3159387?