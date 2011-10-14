TeamLab Mobile: With Documents on Board Complete Portable Workspace Available

Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2011 --Ascensio System SIA, the developer of IT solutions for corporate use, launches Documents Mobile of TeamLab, a multifunctional web office for business collaboration, document and project management. Now with all the three modules available from mobile devices, TeamLab provides users with a complete portable office accessible from almost everywhere.



The Mobile Documents include an optimal set of options that can be conveniently managed from a mobile device: users get a possibility not only to view documents, spreadsheets, images and presentations browsing through three storage sections, but also organize files in folders and make notes in .txt format.



Developed as a web application, the mobile version boasts a number of benefits that ease portal members' work from a mobile phone. The interface is simplified providing convenient navigation, the content is updated automatically and it is enough only to launch a phone Internet browser and type the portal name in the address bar to start using the mobile version. As TeamLab Mobile supports Android and iOS platforms, it covers such popular devices as Samsung Galaxy, HTC, iPhone and iPod Touch.



Antony Smirnov, Project Manager, states: “Pursuing a goal to provide our users with a web office easily reachable from any part of the world, the mobile version has been completed by the Documents module and now embraces all our functional modules. It means that now you can manage projects, view colleagues' contact information, read corporate and personal documents, keep up to date with the latest news right from your smartphone or a tablet pc”.



About TeamLab

TeamLab is a corporate platform for document and project management that integrates a number of online tools helping employees to organize business tasks, exchange news, manage corporate documents and communicate in real time. TeamLab is offered in 3 solutions: a cloud-based SaaS application, an open-source software and an image for Amazon EC2 service (TeamLab AMI). For more information refer to http://www.teamlab.com.



