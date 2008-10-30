TEB Media Announces Name Change to DRJ Ventures

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2008 -- TEB Media LLC today announced a company name change from TEB Media LLC to DRJ Ventures LLC. In connection with the name change, the company announced that it is reorganizing its internal divisions and exiting the web design and marketing business.



DRJ Ventures will now operate with two divisions. The SBWire division will operate the SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com) online news distribution service for small to medium-sized businesses. SBWire is, trusted by over 5,000 businesses and non-profit organizations in over 100 different countries with their news distribution, online press room management and media contact database management. The Accurate Coverage division provides news, original content, communities and online services for technology professionals and small business owners.



DRJ Ventures will exit its web design and marketing business including the Lake-Effect Design division effective immediately. Current customers of Lake-Effect Design and those customers utilizing the SiteCMT content management platform will continue to be supported going forward.



“Our reorganization will help us to better achieve our goals of providing technology professionals and small business owners with a powerful collection of content and services.” said Daniel R. Jones, founder and CEO DRJ Ventures. “Exiting our web design and marketing business will make it possible to move valuable company resources to help us accelerate our growth in developing new products and services.”



About DRJ Ventures

DRJ Ventures LLC, founded in October of 2005 by Daniel R. Jones, is a Green Bay, WI based provider of news, original content and online services for information technology, business and media professionals. DRJ Ventures includes SBWire, one of the leading news distribution online services for small to medium sized businesses and non-profit organizations. SBWire is trusted by over 5,000 organizations in over 100 countries. DRJ Ventures’ Accurate Coverage division provides online news and original content for technology professionals and small business owners.



For more information on DRJ Ventures please visit http://www.drjventures.com.

