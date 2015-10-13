Tech Inception Inc. Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Complete the Development of SafFone

Palo Alto, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2015 --Distracted driving is one of the leading factors behind innumerable road accidents all over the world. It has been observed that indiscriminate cell phone use is the reason behind a large percentage of these accidents. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recommends all drivers to limit the time duration for taking the eyes off the road to perform any task to two seconds at a time and a total of twelve seconds. Tech Inception Inc. claims that their upcoming product SafFone will shrink those times merely to a fraction.



SafFone users will be able to configure the SafFone buttons to call, text, navigate, and perform many more functions just with the blink of an eye. Some of the most useful features of SafFone are as follows.



- Making calls: SafFone allows users to make calls with the blink of an eye.



- Navigation: No need to open the navigation app and enter the destination address. Just a touch of the button will start navigation to your preselected locations.



- Texting: Delivery of pre-recorded texts with a touch of the button.



- Points of Interest: All the nearest gas station, coffee shops, and other points of interest are just one click away.



- Receiving calls: Just by pressing the SafFone button, the calls can be transferred to a speakerphone or headphone.



- Stress Signal: In case emergency, SafFone users can send a pre-recorded message along with your current location and place the phone call by pushing the red button.



SafFone will comprise of a hardware device and an easy-to-configure app that will run in the background. Users will be able to start using SafFone just by entering their data once. They will be able to perform all necessary tasks by just pressing the buttons on SafFone without any more interactions with the app.



After repeated examination of the industrial design, Tech Inception Inc. finally believes that they have come up with a compelling SafFone design that will ensure the best possible user interface experience. Tech Inception is looking to raise $45,000 via Kickstarter for the successful completion of this project.



To make a contribution to this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1iXBzS4



About Tech Inception Inc.

Tech Inception Inc. is a start-up company in Silicon Valley, California. They sincerely believe in developing products which touch life and make a difference in people's lives.