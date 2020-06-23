Tech Jobs in London – Exceptional People Still Required

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2020 --From individuals looking to define a new career move to businesses in need of talent to cope with changing demands as a result of COVID-19, Glocomms UK works to connect the most exceptional people with the organisations where they can thrive. Across the country, from London to Birmingham in the Midlands and Manchester in the north of England, the team of specialists at Glocomms UK provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that enable businesses to adapt and grow across the economy.



Talent remains a key challenge for many organisations today, particularly in times of crisis when a robust workforce is essential to support development and growth. Coping with the conditions that have been imposed on organisations via lockdown, furlough and the need to change and streamline staff to meet evolving business needs requires expert recruitment support. Glocomms UK has a wealth of experience when it comes to finding the right fit between talent and businesses. From tech jobs in London to those in Birmingham and other key cities, such as Manchester, an increasing range of opportunities is arising and the firm is perfectly placed to help people and enterprises make the right connections.



Glocomms UK invests in its own people with best-in-class training as well as market leading recruitment technology that supports consultants in delivering the best possible service to both clients and candidates. As a result, the team works with organisations large and small and is at the centre of an extensive network of connections that includes the most exceptional talent as well as some of the most innovative businesses. As part of the Phaidon International group the firm is the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies and has a reach that extends to locations across the world, including New York, Berlin and San Francisco.



The British capital is a critical hub in the global tech ecosystem, which means that tech jobs in London remain in good supply. The tech sector is weathering the storm of COVID-19 in a way that other industries are not and there remain opportunities for growth, whether on an individual basis or with respect to enterprises that are looking to expand.



Particularly given the challenges that many businesses have faced with mass remote working there has never been a more significant time to work in technology and Glocomms UK has the experience and insight to help make connections that will last.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Glocomms commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Glocomms remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the technology sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across the UK with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



To find out more information about Tech Jobs in London visit https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK helps enterprises to secure business critical talent at crucial times, from meeting internal need for specialist skills to responding to a global pandemic. The firm has been a specialist leading recruiter since 2013 and works with market leading organisations all over the world as part of the Phaidon International group.