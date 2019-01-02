Tech Service Company Partners with BizIQ

Helena, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2019 --Tech Service Company, a company that offers a wide range of tech support services for businesses in Montana, announced today it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



This new collaboration with BizIQ will provide Tech Service Company with a variety of ways to connect with new audiences in its area. BizIQ employs some smart search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can, for example, help businesses more easily connect with a tech support company when in need of IT services. BizIQ also developed a brand new website for the company, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential clients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for Tech Service Company offers relevant, timely and informative content focusing on what business owners need to know about tech support and protecting their networks. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact Tech Service Company to learn about server repair in MT.



"We are thrilled to be taking this step forward with our digital marketing and to be working with a firm as experienced and respected in this area as BizIQ," said Ron Stacey, owner of Tech Service Company. "We are very much looking forward to seeing how this investment pays off as we're able to connect with more potential customers than ever before."



About Tech Service Company

Founded in 1988, Tech Service Company is a family owned and operated technical support service specializing in enterprise, network support and telecom services for businesses. For more information, visit http://techserviceco.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.