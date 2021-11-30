Tech Startup Camdog Raising Capital on WeFunder to Grow Their Next-Generation Security Company

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2021 --Video surveillance is as much a fact of life for a bricks-and-mortar business as keeping shelves stocked, making customers happy and accepting credit cards. Unfortunately, conventional video surveillance only reveals what happened to a business such as theft or vandalism after the fact. Camdog.ai transforms any camera from a dumb recording device into a smart loss prevention tool with predictive properties.



That's because Camdog.ai leverages proprietary machine-learning algorithms to anticipate risks in public places greatly enhancing the capabilities of existing on-premises equipment. As a result, any ordinary surveillance system already installed gets an upgrade in intelligence. As a result, business owners are alerted to any suspicious activity that could lead to robbery or property damage day and night during and after business hours.



Going further, Camdog can be easily adapted to any residential, retail, or industrial setting while supporting over 20,000 different camera models along with a zero-learning curve for small and medium business owners and managers. As the global market for security and surveillance solutions is among the largest thanks to non-stop growth fueled by endless demand, there is no limit to the company's growth trajectory.



Camdog stands out among equity crowdfunding campaigns because they are generating revenue with impressive ongoing growth. As tech startups go, Camdog is certainly worthy of close investor attention.



The Camdog.ai Equity Crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder - https://bit.ly/3FBcSF0



The Camdog corporate website - https://camdog.ai/