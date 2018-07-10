Tech Tails Australia Announces the Launch of Their Redesigned Website

Adelaide, South Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2018 --Tech Tails Australia, an online publication of pet products announces the official launch of its brand new website. The new website is easy to navigate, and packed with an assortment of pet supplies and novelty products. Their dog collection includes leads, collars, harnesses, interactive toys and much more. The website also features reviews of the most exotic and crazy pet supplies that you can find on the web.



Tech Tails is committed to great deals, affordable prices and encouraging dog owners to spoil their four-legged friends. They hand pick products from all round the web for dog parents to celebrate and pamper their fur babies.



Gift them with an interactive toy or spoil them with a designer dog collar. Keep them fresh and kissable with professional grooming kits. Swag them out with fashionable tees, hoodies, and sweaters perfect for pics to share with friends on social media.



The variety of products offered at Tech Tails is amazing. Dog owners are invited to visit www.techtails.com.au to see all that is available.



About Tech Tails

Tech Tails is an online publication committed to inspiring healthy and active pet lifestyles. Tech Tails is for those unapologetic dog owners that want to enhance their dogs' life by providing them with stimulating activities, accessories, and lots of love. At Tech Tails, our passion goes beyond pet supplies. Our knowledgeable and friendly team is available to help you find the right product specific to your dogs' needs.



Dog lovers can find additional information at the company website. YouTube videos featuring some of the pet supplies they review are available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFyBIw4--ZRdNR3ELUlOYgg.



Google+ social media is found at https://plus.google.com/u/0/111900367036204751972.



Contact Info:

Tech Tails

245/153 Brebner Dr, West Lakes SA 5021

1300 734 972

techtails.au@gmail.com

https://www.techtails.com.au