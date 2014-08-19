TechAssist Expands Forensic Evaluation Services for Canadian Insurance Carriers

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2014 --TechAssist, the largest dedicated contents and technology restoration firm in Canada, has drastically expanded its forensic evaluation services.



As part of this expansion, the company has hired Bob Shirer, an experienced and widely respected engineer, as the new director of its forensic evaluation team. Although TechAssist has offered forensic evaluations for several years, it has now embarked on a massive expansion effort, backed by an exceptional team of professionals.



“As we’ve worked with insurance companies to analyze claims, there has been a rapidly increasing level of demand for our forensic evaluation services,” said Xavier Yoganathan, director of operations at TechAssist. “By bringing Bob on board to head our forensic evaluation team, we are leveraging the knowledge and expertise of one of the industry’s top professional engineers. This is a terrific step forward for our company and the clients that turn to us again and again.”



Through its forensic evaluations, TechAssist helps insurance carriers determine the cause and origin of a loss, especially if it’s related to a particular product or piece of equipment. Its team can pinpoint exactly what led to the damage in the first place, using a variety of sound techniques to collect data and present indisputable evidence.



About TechAssist

With more than 35 years of experience behind the firm, TechAssist offers technical restoration services to many of the top insurance providers in Canada. The company holds exclusive contracts with insurers across the Greater Toronto Area and has become well known for the thorough technical assistance it offers its clients. This is part of what the company believes is the modern customer experience, in which its team helps insurance carriers retain policies post-claim.



Shirer has served as a research associate, field engineer, sales and service engineer and forensic engineer in industries that include waste recovery, pulp and paper and fire investigation. He has conducted a number of seminars and training courses for industry organizations and institutions, and has been an expert witness in court cases related to fires, accidents and other technical issues.



“TechAssist has been growing by leaps and bounds over the past several years, and this expansion is the logical next step toward enhancing the level of service we provide insurance carriers across Canada,” said Yoganathan. “Bob has a stellar track record, years of experience and a unique scientific and analytical approach. We look forward to the expertise and skill he will bring to our company.”



To learn more about TechAssist and its forensic evaluation services, visit http://www.techassist.ca