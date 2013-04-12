New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2013 --The SpendSmart Payments Company (OTC:SSPC) traded in the range of $0.399 and $0.445 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $0.42 and is at $0.408, up 2.26 percent from its previous close of $0.40. The SpendSmart Payments recorded the volume of 835k shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 74k shares. Its MACD chart shows bullish trend, however, it is trading below its very short term SMA price of $0.42.



The SpendSmart Payments commands market capitalization of $45.35 million. The company deals in money management solutions and it was earlier known as BillMyParents Inc. It is based out of California.



Find out what momentum SSPC could adopt in the very short term here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=SSPC



Tranzbyte Corporation (Pink:ERBB) stock is at $0.0063, down 4.55 percent from its previous close of $0.01. The stock opened the session at $0.01 and touched its highest price point at $0.007. Tranzbyte stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.006. It has traded 29.13 million shares so far while its average daily trading volume stands at 46.12 million. The stock is highly volatile with beta of 2.04.



The company commands market capitalization of $4.25 million. Tranzbyte is based out of Arizona and runs retail dispensaries under the brand name of Altitude Organic Medicine.



Find out more on ERBB here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=ERBB



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure

Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009