Technical Operations Careers in Zurich – Defining New Pathways to Success

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2020 --As a leading specialist recruitment agency for procurement and supply chain professionals DSJ global CH has helped to launch technical operations careers in Zurich and across the country, from Chur to Geneva, Bern to Lucerne. The firm has been working in this industry since 2008, providing permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions across the sector and supporting individuals looking to take career leaps forward. As many of the world's most recognisable brands base supply chain and logistics divisions in Switzerland, DSJ global CH is perfectly placed to help align workforce management with business goals in this part of Europe.



Effective technical operations management is an essential part of the process for any business when it comes to achieving goals and delivering on strategy. Production and delivery of goods and services has gone through significant transformation in recent years, from the influence of technology such as Artificial Intelligence to the impact of regulatory reform. Now, the industry faces unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and for many businesses this means that a strong technical operations staff is more important than it has ever been.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ global commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, DSJ global remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent at every stage of the supply chain process. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Zurich with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



As an end-to-end supply chain specialist, DSJ global CH regularly handles the entire process of recruitment in this industry, from source to hire. The firm's enthusiastic and passionate consultants are continuously trained on an ongoing basis and have access to best-in-class technology to ensure optimum performance. Additional services are also made available to clients to help candidates and businesses adapt as circumstances change. This includes, for example, keeping clients up to date on news that could impact their industry, the future of work or the hiring process, such as the fact that a third of Switzerland's workforce is now working from home as a result of COVID-19.



DSJ global CH works with organisations across Switzerland, including in Zurich and Geneva, as well as Chur, Bern and Lucerne. Those with the experience to handle the roles of Operations Manager and Process Engineer, for example, are in high demand – being able to balance technical and managerial knowledge to help companies cope with shifting operational requirements is essential today. Given the changes to supply chain management that have been imposed by the global pandemic, many organisations now recognise just how essential it is to have a talented and resilient team in place to help define new pathways to success that are closely aligned with the business' goals.



About DSJ global CH

DSJ global CH understands that procurement and supply chain is the critical business driver in any business The firm provides comprehensive recruitment support to ensure needs can be met, from source to hire.