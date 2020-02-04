Technical Operations Careers in Zurich Grow by Nurturing Operational Excellence Through DSJ Global

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2020 --Operational excellence is a goal for most businesses today. In a changing professional environment, with the constantly evolving influence of technology, new models, processes and systems, this can be a tough task. The right people can help to ensure that technical operations are appropriate for the needs of the business and support it through growth and scaling. Leading recruiter DSJ Global CH specialises in this market, working to connect top talent with businesses where the best people can thrive.



A wealth of technical operations careers can be built in Zurich, as well as in other locations across Switzerland, from Geneva and Bern to Chur and Lucerne. Swiss industry decision-makers are aware of, and committed to, working with individuals who are able to balance the technical and managerial knowledge that is necessary to effectively handle technical operations within a business.



The country is also the home to of a number of world leading associations that represent the interests of operations professionals, putting ongoing improvement and enterprise excellence firmly at the centre of the discussion. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality technical operations jobs in Zurich and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter for procurement and supply chain professionals, working to connect industry and talent across Switzerland, Europe and beyond. The business has established strong networks with buyers, logisticians, directors, managers and engineers across the procurement and supply chain sector to ensure access to the best people and the brightest talent. The business works with 70+ world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group and is reimagining the way that industry and professionals connect.



At the heart of this sector is the evolution being driven by technology, something that DSJ Global recognises in businesses across Switzerland, from Zurich to Chur, Lucerne to Bern and Geneva. Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the way operations are directed, for example, while big data and analytics are increasingly impacting on supply chain and workplace management. The range of opportunities in technical operations careers is being broadened out by technology and its influence over the way businesses drive towards strategic goals and manage day-to-day operations.



From small start-ups to large global brands every organisation faces the pressure to respond to a rapidly evolving world, to stay competitive and nurture growth. The key challenge for many remains finding the right people to support this process, which is where DSJ Global has the skills, experience, networks and expertise to step in.



