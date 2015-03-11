TechnoLiving Increases Security at Numerous South Florida Businesses with Tailored IT Services

West Palm Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --Helping South Florida business owners optimize all things IT, a company by the name of TechnoLiving launches a personalized service with great results. The company caters to business owners who recognize that, to stay competitive in the digital age, a technology-based 'well-oiled machine' is necessary. Offering tailored packages for businesses of any size, TechnoLiving's outsourcing IT services are available to clients 24/7. Assuring that, regardless of circumstance, measures are in place to prevent problems before they happen.



TechnoLiving implements essentials like database administration, website management, hardware and software updates as well as cloud computing offsite. Simply put, managed services takes the hardship out of maintaining a costly IT infrastructure. By eliminating the need to maintain IT needs in-house, TechnoLiving creates the benefits of time and money for their clients. Ultimately freeing them to do what they're in business to do.



Integral to any company, TechnoLiving clients include medical offices, law firms and insurance offices where client privacy is of great consideration. Damian Maravankin, General Manager of TechnoLiving said of the benefits of remote managed services, "All of our client's electronic assets are optimized, maintained and protected at the same time. And because our managed services are proactive we can prevent data loss. So security for client information and company assets is top of mind. Needless to say, we assure that information is not accessible to those who shouldn't have it, within their organizations and without."



TechnoLiving lowers the cost of doing business by giving their clients freedom from acquiring equipment and maintaining an in-house IT team to run it. Depending on the size of the business, this IT outsourcing advantage alone could save thousands annually. In addition, clients report that the savings in time is almost immeasurable. With IT outsourcing, knowledge and state-of-the-art equipment stay on the cusp of ever-changing technology.



To take advantage of personalized remote IT managed services visit http://www.TechnoLiving.com



About TechnoLiving

TechnoLiving is a IT management company based in Wellington, West Palm Beach, Florida. The company specializes in a wide range of tailored IT services for small to medium-sized businesses. In addition to their remote managed service, TechnoLiving offers managed antivirus, managed web protection, break-fix computer services as well as wired and wireless networks.



Contact:

Damian Maravankin

General Manager

info@technoliving.com

561-512-4694



Website:

http://www.TechnoLiving.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/TechnolivingFlorida

https://twitter.com/TechnolivingFL