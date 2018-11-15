Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2018 --The Internet of things (IoT) is referred to as the system of home appliances, vehicles, physical devices, and different things installed with software, electronics, sensors, connectivity, and actuators that empowers these things to interface, gather and trade information. The IoT includes broadening the internet connectivity past the standard gadgets, for example, tablets, desktops, smartphones and laptops, to any scope of the customarily stupid or the non-web empowered physical gadgets and ordinary items. Embedded with innovation, these gadgets may interact and communicate on the Internet, and they may be remotely observed and controlled. With the entry of the driverless vehicles, a part of the IoT, i.e. the Internet of Vehicles begins to acquire consideration. Therefore, the Internet of Things (IoT) Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Internet of Things (IoT) Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Internet of things (IoT) Industry -Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the market are profiled in detail



General Electric

Intel Corporation

Bosch Software Innovation GmbH

SAP SE

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Oracle Corporation

PTC Inc.

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation



Internet of Things (IoT) Industry -Drivers & Restrains

The driving factors of the market are; increase in the demand, adoption & utilization of the advanced analytics solutions, increasing technological development in this field, more advancement in the technologies related to the wireless technologies, rising adoption & utilization of the cloud platform, lessening in the cost related to the connected devices, and other factors. The restraining factors od the market are; various concern relate to the privacy & security of the data, lack of common set of standards & interoperability of this solution and other factors.



Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

...

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

...

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

...

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

....

5. Internet Of Things (IoT) Market, By Software Solution

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Internet Of Things (IoT) Revenue and Market Share by Software Solution (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Internet Of Things (IoT) Revenue and Revenue Share by Software Solution (2014-2018)

5.3. Network Bandwidth Management

5.3.1. Global Network Bandwidth Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Real- Time Streaming Analytics

5.4.1. Global Real- Time Streaming Analytics Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Security Solution

....



