Technology Dynamics Inc. Announces Its New NTDC Series of Rugged, Harsh Environment DC-DC Converters

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2019 --Technology Dynamics Inc. announces the new NTDC Series of Rugged, Harsh Environment DC-DC Converters. These 2-3KW units are designed for Industrial and Military applications where High Power, Highly Regulated DC is required, and they can be ruggedized to meet Harsh Environment standards including MIL-STD-810.



The NTDC features full isolation, wide range inputs from 19-144VDC, high efficiency (over 90%,) low noise and rippled, and remote on/off. Many options are available to tailor the NTDC to specific requirements, including rack mount kits, parallel / redundant operation, meters, and circuit breakers.



"The NTDC DC-DC Converter represents the state of the art DC-DC converter on the market today," explained Mark Jacobus, Technology Dynamics, Inc. VP of Marketing & Sales.



About Technology Dynamics Inc.

Since 1976, Technology Dynamics Inc. is America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment. We have a full line of Power Conversion Products including AC-DC, DC-DC Converters and DC-UPS Systems for most Industrial, Commercial, and Military applications.