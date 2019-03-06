Technology Dynamics Inc. Announces Its New NTDX Series of Rugged Switching Power Supplies

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2019 --Technology Dynamics, Inc.'s new NTDX-6000 Series switching power supply is a Bulk Power unit which is capable of continuous High Power DC output voltage. Standard packing makes this unit ideal for system upgrade when additional power is needed for military or rugged industrial applications. Front panel terminations ease of operating along with high MTBF in excess of 100,000 hours.



These units are packed with many standard features, including Power Factor Correction, front panel terminations, rugged construction, and high MTBF in excess of 100,000 hours. Options include 3 phase input, 400Hz operation, Hot Swap & Rack Mount, Parallel & Redundant operation for N+1 requirements. The NTDX's compact chassis measures just 5" x 8" x 12.5" and units are available in voltages ranging from 24V-48VDC at 6000 Watts.



"The NTDX Rugged High Power Switching Power Supply represents the culmination of over a year of intensive R&D by Technology Dynamics, in response to our customers' demand for high power and high reliability in a small form factor," explained Mark Jacobus, Technology Dynamics, Inc. VP of Marketing & Sales.



About Technology Dynamics Inc.

Since 1976, Technology Dynamics Inc. is America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment. We have a full line of Power Conversion Products including AC-DC, DC-DC Converters and DC-UPS Systems for most Industrial, Commercial, and Military applications.