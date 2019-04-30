Technology Dynamics Inc. Announces Its New TDRSP Series of Rugged 2000 Watt Switching Power Supplies

Bergenfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2019 --Technology Dynamics Inc. introduces the new TDRSP Series of Rugged 2000 Watt Switching Power Supplies, specifically designed for for Harsh Environment applications. Available in standard output voltages ranging from 5 VDC to 48 VDC up to 2000 Watts, the TDRSP Series is Power Factor Corrected, and capable of providing a wide Input range of 90-264 VAC Single or 3 Phase, 47-400 Hz. The TDRSP Series is the power supply of choice for Industrial, Military and Commercial applications ranging from Outdoor Data Display, In Ground & Above Ground Mining, Transportation and Ground Mobile Military applications. Standard units are easily modified for custom applications.



"The TDRSP Rugged Switching Power Supplies represent reliable solutions to our customers' demand for DC power in a small form factor," explained Mark Jacobus, Technology Dynamics, Inc. VP of Marketing & Sales.



About Technology Dynamics Inc.

Since 1976, Technology Dynamics Inc. is America's premier supplier of rugged power conversion equipment. We have a full line of Power Conversion Products including AC-DC, DC-DC Converters and DC-UPS Systems for most Industrial, Commercial, and Military applications.