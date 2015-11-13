TechSmart Reviews Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2015 --TechSmart Reviews, an Internet media company specializing in high-end consumer technology reviews celebrates its one-year anniversary this month. Since launching in November 2014, TechSmartReviews.com has successfully delivered tech enthusiasts with brief, unbiased reviews of the latest gadgets on a user-friendly, advertisement-free platform.



The concept is the brainchild of TechSmart Reviews CEO Danny Sullivan and TechSmart Reviews Director and Senior Editor David Priede. Both tech aficionados in their own right the pair brings over two decades of industry experience to the table. As the digital universe of paid advertising continues to grow exponentially, it has become harder to find neutral sources to aid high-end consumers in their buying decisions. "All the big review sites have all kinds of reviews," Sullivan said. "We couldn't find a good site that only did reviews for high-end consumers." "The Advertisement Free site is a fresh concept in today's websites," Priede said. "We wanted to remain unbiased and advertisement free helps satisfy that need." "No more advertising, pop-ups, etc. just 3-minute reviews with HD pictures, highlights and pros and cons."



Providing snapshot reviews of leading-edge technologies, from robotic drones to wearable fitness technology, TechSmart Review is quickly emerging as a trusted leader in premium product analysis. Commenting on the sites success, Priede said the team's ability to deliver "a needed service to our viewers," has contributed to "an incredible first year," of growth and development. Over the past year, TechSmart Reviews has experienced a significant increase in its media interactions, "we have grown from zero to about 20,000 site visits per month, and 90 percent are from interactions with our viewers in social media," Sullivan said. @TekSmartReviews has amassed over 35,000 followers on Twitter, and generated over 15k likes on Facebook, Google+, Pinterest and other social media sites and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.



Understanding the value of openness, cooperation and collaboration the TechSmart Reviews management team takes a modern approach to internal communications, one that serves to nurture innovation and maximize productivity. "Our horizontal business model allows for critical thinking and creativity," Sullivan Said. A seasoned staff of consumer tech experts, top-notch editors and writers, and tech-savvy interns and collaborate on the best ways to bring concise reviews from the world's most notable brands right to your computer screen. "Our platform allows us to be anywhere in the world and still interact, share ideas, and provide the freedom to work virtually; all you need is an Internet connection."



The TechSmart Reviews' team is always looking for ways to push the brand to new heights. This fall, they will extend the way reviews are presented and leverage the broadcast medium to showcase one-minute video reviews. Also in development is a price comparison app that will allow viewers to see the best current price of the product without receiving any monetary commercial benefit.



About TechSmartReviews.com

TechSmartReviews.com is an Internet media company specializing in the latest reviews in high-end consumer tech. The company informs high-end consumers of the latest and best quality products in the market in a commercial free website. They provide daily reviews in 37 Hi-End categories of consumer electronics from the Top 100 consumer tech brands in the world.



For the latest reviews, visit www.techsmartreviews.com.



Press Contact:

David Priede

Dpriede@techsmartreviews.com

954-655-9539

16175 Golf Club Rd. Suite 108

Weston, FL 33326