Techstack Academy Announced New Branch in Kolkata

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2020 --Techstack Academy is a Ed-Tech company which is dealing in all professional IT courses. IT training is very demanding in between students, enterpreneurs, college students and businessmen. Techstack has more than 15 courses like digital marketing course, python course, web designing course, web development course, data science course, business analytics course, artificial intelligence course, graphic designing course and video editing course.



They have two mode of training. One is classroom training who is not comfortable with online or not techy so much and other one is Online training who has little technical knowledge with computer or they are familiar with system.



They have three types of courses in each subject. One is Advance course which is basically short-term course and does not include internship in this because of short duration, second one is Corporate and Master course which is 6 months duration course and it includes training for 45 days and Last one is Post-gradudation program which have flexible duration from one year to 2 year and which includes 6 months paid internship.



Techstack Academy has excellent placement record and they have their own placement cell which help students to build their resumes, interview preparations, mock interviews etc.



It is a good news for Kolkata students who eagerly looking for IT training. Now, they can easily reach us on Techstack Academy.