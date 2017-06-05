TecSaw International Ltd. Announces It Will Be Exhibiting at WMTS Trade Show June 6-8th in Edmonton

Alberta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --TecSaw, Canada's leading supplier of metal cutting Band Saws, Band Saw Blades, Circular Saws and Circular Saw Blades, has announced it will exhibit at the WMTS Bi-Annual Trade Show. Customers and other attendees are encouraged to visit TecSaw International at Booth 257.



Customers and other attendees are encouraged to visit TecSaw International at Booth 257 to learn more about WIKUS Bandsaw blades for industrial metal cutting.



The Western Manufacturing Technology Show (WMTS) is a great showcase for manufacturers products. Everything from machine tools to plant maintenance that will help to advance manufacturing processes and efficiencies in our competitive world. TecSaw will add to the WMTS knowledge base with our industrial metal cutting expertise.



At the WMTS 2017 event TecSaw will be displaying BOMAR Band Saw Equipment at our booth, the BOMAR 610.450 & 410.280 WORKLINE models. Both bandsaw machines provide excellent price-performance ratios, large cutting capacities, and have miter cutting capability in both directions that makes them suitable for a wide range of applications.



BOMAR Band Saw machines share these common features: Infinitely adjustable Cutting Speed (VFD), Powerful Saw Drive, Miter Cutting Range: -60 degrees to 60 degrees, Large easy to ready Miter Scale, Saw Blade Tension & Breakage Monitor, Safety Switch on Band Wheel Door, Big Removable Chip Container, Carbide Band Saw Guides, Integrated Coolant System, Driven Chip Brush, and Ergonomically located Swiveling Control Panel



The BOMAR 610.450 WORKLINE semi-automatic Band Saw also offers: Fully Hydraulic Operations, Semi-Automatic Cycle, plus Hydraulic Full-Stroke Clamping Vise & Lift of the Saw Head.



The BOMAR 410.280 WORKLINE manual Band Saw also offers: Special "Hold Down" Clamping Vise, Clamping System with "Quick-Move" and "Quick-Clamping" Features



"Our company is excited to exhibit among our business peers and we welcome attendees to our booth during the show. Our team looks forward to educating and informing visitors to our booth about our band saw blades and machine availability." Said Juergen Meckle, GM.



Our General Manager and Western Canada Sales Representatives will be available on-site at booth 257 during the WMTS show for answering metal cutting machine and blade questions. Customers and attendees can also ask about our fully automated storage and retrieval systems.



About TecSaw International Ltd.

For over 25 years, TecSaw has been a leader in Canada for metal cutting equipment, storage and retrieval systems and related products. We deal exclusively in metal cutting equipment, supplies and maintenance while representing the finest worldwide brands in this area such as KASTO, BOMAR, WIKUS and STARK. It has been our pleasure to have been part of the WMTS event for the past 6 years.



With our warehouse and office located in Mississauga, Ontario and a dense dealer network throughout the Canada, TecSaw can deliver nationwide logistics & automation for increased production.



Contact Info:

Email: sales@tecsaw.com

Address: 5940 Shawson Drive, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Phone: 888-TEC-SAW-1 (888-832-7291)



For more information please visit: www.tecsaw.com