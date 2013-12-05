Ted White, President of Hardware Products Company Recognized with the NESMA Board Commitment Award

Chelsea, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2013 --Hardware Products Company,a leading catalog source of custom and stock springs for more than 147 years, is pleased to announce that the President of Hardware Products Company, Theodore White, will be recognized for his services by NESMA (New England Spring & Metal Stamping Association) the leading spring manufacturers association in the region. He will be honored with the NESMA Board Commitment Award for his diligent & tireless efforts to improve the recognition of the spring industry and NESMA at the NESMA Christmas Party and Celebration dinner held in Bristol, Connecticut on December 5, 2013. He was also recently re-appointed to the board of the Springs Manufacturers Institute (SMI) and has been made the Chairman of the Springs Magazine Committee.



On his recognition, Ted White said, “I am deeply humbled to receive this award from NESMA for impressive advances we’ve made in the spring manufacturing industry. This award is also a testament to the efforts and commitment of all of our Hardware Products’ employees who continue to innovate as a company by adopting the latest cutting-edge spring technologies”.



About Hardware Products Company

Hardware Products Company was founded in 1866 in the historic North End of Boston, a stone’s throw away from Paul Revere’s house, as a manufacturer of machined hardware items. The company, now located in Chelsea, Massachusetts, has evolved into one of the most complete and creative spring and spring products producers in the industry, making use of the latest in high-tech operations and computerized support functions.