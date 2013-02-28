TeeBird Air Launches Pilot Shop at Deer Valley Airport

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2013 --During Black History Month, the country can expect to hear a few stories about the glorious days of Black Wall Street, Oklahoma, or about the heroic exploits of the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II. On Saturday, February 23 from 11AM to 1PM, Phoenicians will be celebrating a milestone in local history as TeeBird Air hosts the Grand Opening for its new Pilot Shop in Phoenix-Deer Valley Airport.



James A. Modeste is the President & CEO of TeeBird Air, Inc, a Specialized Aviation Service Operator, and an Instructor Pilot for Airline Training Center Arizona, Inc. A Lufthansa Company. Jim Modeste, a Veteran of Naval Aviation, has a BS in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the world’s leader in aviation/aerospace education. To expand the services of his small, minority-owned business, he responded to a Request for Proposal (RFP) from the City of Phoenix Department of Aviation for a Retail Concession at Phoenix-Deer Valley Airport (DVT). Phoenix City Council approved his proposal last month.



Jim Modeste is excited about this unique opportunity to meet the pent-up demand for merchandise by aircraft owners and pilots at his retail store. “TeeBird Air brings pilot supplies and accessories, navigation and communication equipment along with excellence in customer service to a great location at Phoenix Deer Valley Airport, one of the worlds busiest in general aviation.” Tenants and users of Deer Valley Airport, and customers beyond the service area can also order online at www.teebirdair.com and even connect with TeeBird Air via facebook and twitter.



Elected officials, community leaders, local aviation personnel and others have been invited to the launch on February 23. Special guests and speakers will include Darrell Sawyer, Flight Training Pioneer and founder of the first flight school at Deer Valley Airport, and Designated Original Tuskegee Airmen, Lt Col Asa Herring, along with Archer-Ragsdale Arizona Chapter President of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., Larry (Jet) Jackson. The reception is open to the public.