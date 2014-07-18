Sioux Falls, SD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2014 --Answering the campaign manager’s question, “So what are we gonna use for crowdfunding rewards?” teelaunch just made branding easier. The company offers flat rate pricing, expedited delivery and a guarantee on digitally printed products. Products ranging from t-shirts to mugs, totes to USB drives, and hoodies. By using digital technology teelaunch is the crowdfunding campaigner’s dream as they offer the best prices in the marketplace for minimal and large orders.



Now, both small and large companies as well as campaigns can have digitally printed t-shirts and other products delivered in record time. Record time being, two to three days after ordering. Specializing in printed products to use as crowdfunding perks for campaign supporters teelaunch can print over 1,000 t-shirts a day. Comparable to screen printing in every way, the company uses Kornit DTG industry gold standard printers. This method offers digital printing technology that enables a round the clock approach to fulfilling orders at the lowest price for t-shirt printing. It also offers teelaunch customers 11.5 million colors to choose from. That’s right, 11.5 million.



Christopher Hamze co-founder of teelaunch said of his company’s quick delivery time, “Entrepreneurs who have launched crowdfunding campaigns are particularly pleased with our ability to get them high-quality printed t-shirts fast. We keep their inventory well-stocked in record time with t-shirts that have their company’s branding in high color saturation. This process makes their logo look good for the life of the product. It’s ideal. It’s cost-efficient. It’s our pleasure to provide outstanding products for their clients and supporters.”



About teelaunch

teelaunch is a t-shirt fulfillment company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota founded by Christopher Hamze and Parker Stewart. teelaunch specializes in direct to garment printing for large and small companies as well as Kickstarter and Indiegogo crowdfunding campaigns. Known in the industry for their fast turnaround and high-quality printed t-shirts, orders are completed and shipped within one to two days regardless of the order’s size.



Contact:

Christopher Hamze

Partner

support@teelaunch.com

605.254.3057



Website:

www.teelaunch.com



Social Media:

www.twitter.com/teelaunch

https://www.facebook.com/teelaunch