Teen Advocate, Kyle Prue, Sparks Literacy with Book Release

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2017 --Kyle Prue began writing the Feud Trilogy at just 16 years old. Now a freshman at the University of Michigan, Prue is the Award Winning Author of The Sparks. During the books first launch, The Sparks won numerous national and international awards for Best YA Fiction including: state and national awards from the Florida Authors and Publishers Association, the Florida Book Festival, the New England Book Festival, Midwest Book Festival, Southern California Book Festival, and the International London Book Festival. Prue also won International Moonbeam and IndieFab awards for Best Young Author. Prue is re-releasing an updated version of The Sparks with a stunning new cover and additional content. (Print and ebook release date: January 31, followed by audiobook February 28, 2017).



The Sparks takes place in the city of Altryon, where three families ordained with superpowers have been feuding for centuries. The Vapros have the ability to teleport and turn their enemies to ash, the Celerius have super speed and the ability to heal from any wound, and the Taurlum have skin like steel and godlike strength. The story follows Neil Vapros as he attempts to become an assassin to please his overbearing father. After failing his first mission, Neil learns that a sinister new force has awakened. This mysterious new power threatens to shatter the established order and the lives of everyone in Altryon--regardless of their family name or allegiance.



With action and adventure, Prue weaves a story that USA Today calls "otherworldly and relatable. "



Sparking Literacy



Prue, currently an acting major at the University of Michigan, decided to defer his first year of college to finish the next two books of The Feud Trilogy, The Flames (print release date: April 25, 2017) and The Ashes (release TBD). During his year on tour, Prue ran into an unexpected series of events that would ultimately change his life and the lives of the kids he touched in the process.



"A media specialist at a local middle school asked me to speak to three classes of at risk students." shared Kyle. "At the time I was a high school senior in Naples, Florida and had just published The Sparks. The teens were at risk of dropping out of school and some were even at risk of suicide. They were struggling readers and many had never read a book. I spoke with them about some of my middle school struggles, about how writing was an escape for me, and my inspiration for writing The Sparks. Each student also received a free copy of the book. As a result, something powerful happened at that visit. Unexpectedly I started getting calls and emails from teachers and parents. The kids devoured the book, some started a book club and one even started writing his own book."



At that point Kyle realized he had a chance to make a difference. He founded a non-profit, Sparking Literacy, to pair author visits with book donations for at-risk and underserved students. Thus far the effort has been a huge success visiting 70 schools and inspiring 60,000 students. Prue is heading back on tour to continue his work to inspire teens to read, write and follow their dreams.



About Kyle Prue

Kyle Prue is an acting major at the University of Michigan, stand-up comedian, and Award Winning Author of the Feud Trilogy. He is releasing the audiobook for The Sparks on Feb 28, 2017, as well as Book II of the series, The Flames, April 25, 2017.



What They Are Saying:



"A crackling read. The Sparks builds a vivid world that is at once otherworldly and relatable. Characters spring from the page in a deft twist on mythology that belies Kyle Prue's young age. He's a voice to be heard." -Scott Bowles, USA Today



To learn more about Kyle Prue:

Visit the website at http://www.kyleprue.com

Facebook.com/kyleprue, Twitter.com/KylePrue, Instagram.com/KylePrueOfficial



Pre-order: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MTX1XL5?ref_=pe_2427780_160035660



Media Inquiries and Questions:

Sari Cicurel, Public Relations

sari.cicurel@gmail.com 248-766-0945 (m)



Booking Agent:

Kelly Prue, kellyprue2@comcast.net, 239-300-1491(m)