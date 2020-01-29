Teen Writers Win Full Publishing Contracts

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --Alpharetta, GA (January 29, 2020) – Teen writers Anastasia Brown and Jessica Rich have been announced as the latest winners of BookLogix's Young Writers Contest.



Anastasia Brown is from New Castle, Pennsylvania, and submitted her mystery novel Behind the Reflection when she was only thirteen. The story follows a family with nine children who move into an old mansion in a new town. The five oldest children get trapped in a set of secret passages underneath the foundation of the house and soon discover the secrets hidden in the passages and in the town.



Brown still thinks it's surreal that people like a book that she originally had no intention of publishing. "I was writing the story for my younger siblings and didn't think anyone else would be too interested in reading it," says Brown. "I could barely believe it when I learned that I had been chosen as a YWC 2018 winner!"



Jessica Rich, who entered the contest when she was fifteen, is from Alpharetta, Georgia. Her science fiction novel titled The Shift is set in a world where the government, called the Society, takes orphans and genetically engineers them to become shapeshifting soldiers against their will. Main characters Mila and Liam, despite being on opposite sides of the rebellion, have to find a way to work together to stop the Society and its injustices before it's too late.



Rich, whose longtime goal was to see her name in print, is ecstatic that the contest gave her the opportunity to become a teen author. "I've always wanted to publish a book before I got out of high school, and now my dream is coming true in real-time," says Rich. "It's the biggest blessing I could ask for, that I finally get to share my stories with the world."



The BookLogix Young Writers Contest fosters creative writing and literacy among young people by offering writers ages ten to eighteen the opportunity to have their book published. Winners are selected based on originality, creativity, and writing skill. The two winners selected each year will have their book published by BookLogix, with a prize value of approximately $5,000 each.



The 2020 Young Writers Contest is now open! Visit booklogix.com/young-writers-contest for more details.



About BookLogix

BookLogix is a professional publishing house that supports authors and independent publishers. Located in Alpharetta, GA, BookLogix publishes a variety of fiction and nonfiction books. Learn more at BookLogix.com.