Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Releases New Info on Upcoming Movie

Commerce Twp, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2014 --The resource website TeenageMutantNinjaturtles.com has recently released new articles and news on the upcoming 2014 TMNT movie. The website is updated with recent developments of this year’s much anticipated film. Among the articles posted is a review of the latest movie trailer. According to the review, the second trailer was definitely interesting as it revealed one of the most important characters of the franchise. The trailer gave a glimpse of a shadowy figure that closely resembles Oroku Saki or more popularly known to the fans as the villainous Shredder. Another important revelation is Shredder’s version in the reboot, a menacing, heavily armored samurai equipped with advanced weaponry. More of the story’s plot was also revealed including Shredder’s attack on the turtles’ base and the gang’s eventual capture. With an encouragement from their master Splinter, Raphael takes on the task of rescuing his captured brothers. Other key points of the trailer are the introduction of other popular characters in the TMNT universe, the turtles’ supposed origins and select action scenes from the movie. The article also highlighted the fans’ reactions regarding the trailer with majority of them agreeing that it made them more excited for the movie. The movie hits the big screen on August 8, 2014.



In connection to the movie, another article talks about the upcoming book from Steve Barron, writer and director of the first live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. The book documents the making of the first Turtles film. An excerpt from the book is provided which gives fans some interesting facts about the first movie that only a few people have known.



The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is an enduring pop icon that started out as a comic series in 1987. The group of four anthropomorphic turtles fighting crime in New York City proved to be a big hit among wide a range of audiences. The Turtles have appeared in four feature films and a fifth one is set to be released later this year.



