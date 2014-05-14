Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Website Posted Full Official TMNT Movie Trailer and News

Commerce Township, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --The wait is over. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans will have a reason to celebrate with the recent release of the official TMNT movie trailer. The full video is posted on TeenageMutantNinjaTurtles.com, giving a glimpse of the rebooted franchise directed by Michael Bay. The movie follows the origin of the turtles and their battle to save New York City from crime. The trailer shows characters April O’Neil, played by Megan Fox, Shredder and two of the turtles, Leonardo and Michelangelo. Fans of the comics will also instantly recognize the TCRI canister flowing with ooze that caused the turtles’ mutation. Before its release, a teaser was unveiled by Paramount at CinemaCon 2014.This generated a great interest to the trailer and its upcoming release. The trailer’s narrative and some brief character scenes gave subtle hints about the movie’s plot and development.



Together with the video, the website also posted articles containing more information about the upcoming movie. A hot topic discussed on the site is the possible alteration of the turtles’ origins as revealed in the trailer. A scene in the trailer shows a voice over from Shredder speaking to April about heroes not being born but created. He also said that the action was a collaboration with her father, implying a connection between him and April’s father. This plot development did not sit well with some fans as it was different from the story that they grew up with. But the article also said that this may be a case of viewers misinterpreting the trailer as the conversation can be pulled from other scenes. Another disclaimer made in the article is that the alteration was made to match present times as nuclear waste is not as dangerous as it was thought to be during the 80’s when TMNT was first published. All these articles are available on the website’s newly redesigned fanzone.



