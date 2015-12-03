Teens at Highest Risk for Motor Vehicle Fatalities

Hutchinson, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2015 --Automobile accidents are the leading cause of death for teenagers in the United States (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Motorists between the ages of 16 and 19 are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal auto accident than any other demographic. In 2013, over 2,000 teen motorists were killed and almost 250,000 were injured in traffic accidents (CDC).



"Teen motorists are at a significant risk for auto accidents for several reasons," Scott Mann says, auto accident attorney for Mann, Wyatt & Rice. "Due to their inexperience behind the wheel, teen motorists are more likely to make mistakes or drive recklessly. They are also more prone to internal and external distractions that can cause accidents. These this can include texting while driving, talking on the phone, alcohol, drugs, or a teen passenger in the vehicle."



Teenagers who have recently received their driver's license are at an especially high risk. Inexperienced teen drivers are more likely to take unnecessary risks, misjudge traffic, follow another vehicle too close, and disobey the speed limit. In 2012, speeding was the cause of 35 percent of all auto accidents involving male teen motorists (CDC). Teenagers also wear their seat-belts less than any other age group, which puts both teen motorists and passengers in danger. According to the CDC, only 55 percent of teenagers wear seat-belts on a regular basis.



When these factors are combined with alcohol, the probability of an auto accident fatality only increases. Seventy-one percent of teen motorists killed in 2012 were driving under the influence and not wearing a seat-belt (CDC). According to a national survey in 2013, 22 percent of teenagers admitted that they had ridden in a vehicle within the previous month, in which the motorist had been drinking alcohol (CDC).



"Teen motorists should use extreme caution when they get behind the wheel," says Mann. "They need to think about the consequences of their actions and practice safe driving habits at all times. Drive responsibly, follow traffic sings, wear a seat-belt, and never drive while intoxicated. Using basic common sense will go a long way in saving not only your own life, but also the lives of others."