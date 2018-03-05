Tekwell Services Adds Vertical Pump Motors to Their Electric Motor Inventory

Cartersville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2018 --Tekwell Services is proud to announce that they have added General Electric's new low voltage vertical pump motors–the Ultra Series–to their inventory as part of Tekwell's industrial electric motor asset management program.



The Ultra Series of vertical pump motors have made numerous improvements to increase operational efficiency and reliability, increase thrust capability, and implements a new advanced and patented cooling system which results in a 30 degrees Celsius reduction in bearing temperature which leads to an extended bearing life. The Class H 2400 insulation system exceeds NEMA MG1-31 (tested to withstand corona inception voltage of 2400 volts peak @ 0.1 seconds) for motors operating on variable speed drives.



These vertical pump motors satisfy all of the industries efficiency standards known as the NEMA Premium Efficiency levels. These motors have superior construction and engineering which means a longer pump motor life, less of a need for replacement parts on hand, and less unplanned downtime.



"We saw this as a solid investment for our customers," said Neil Koepke, Sales Leader at Tekwell Services. "We are one of the only motor distributors in the Southeast U.S. that stocks vertical pump motors."



Tekwell Services has added these vertical motors to our inventory to reduce the typical long lead time for clients needing a vertical pump motor quickly–a typical lead time is at least 4-weeks, but can be up to 12 to 16 weeks depending on the application. Tekwell has invested in these motors as part of the industrial electric motor asset management program in order to provide our customers with a new motor, complete with a 3-year warranty, but without the excessive lead time and shipping time and cost.



About Tekwell Services

Tekwell Services, LLC is a SKF certified motor rebuilder that offers full service and repair for industrial motors, drives and pumps. From fractional horsepower to medium voltage, Tekwell has the skills and equipment needed to repair, test, and install machinery while ensuring peak efficiency and reliability.



With state-of-the-art shops located in Cartersville, GA, Knoxville, TN, and Chattanooga, TN, Tekwell Services specializes in industrial motor repair, electric motor refurbishment, motor and gearbox alignment, and many more of your electric motor repair needs.



