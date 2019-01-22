TELECO Acquires Network Minders

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2019 --TELECO, Inc., a Greenville, SC-based technology provider of Cellular DAS, Public Safety DAS, Structured Cabling, Business Phone Systems, Data Management, IT Managed Services, Video Surveillance and Building Card Access solutions is excited to announce the acquisition of Network Minders LLC, a Greenville, SC-based IT managed service organization.



Solutiant, a division of TELECO, and Network Minders will combine resources and continue to offer IT solutions as well as Solutiant's existing products and services to their combined customer base. This acquisition allows Solutiant to continue to expand throughout the Upstate SC and Western NC markets and provide an even higher level of service and technology to all businesses.



"This is the second acquisition of an IT company in the last thirteen months for TELECO. Growing by acquisition and adding the additional resources necessary to support our combined customer base allows Solutiant to provide an even higher level of customer support. As a result of the acquisition, I am extremely happy to announce the hiring of Glenn Poupore, former owner of Network Minders. Glenn's knowledge and experience will be a great asset to all of our customers.", said Billy Rogers, Vice President and Co-Owner of TELECO.



Since 1981, TELECO has been providing sales, maintenance, and break-fix services for telephone systems. Over the years they have added additional products and services including IT Data Networks, Cloud Voice and Data, Video Surveillance, Access Control, and In-Building Wireless DAS solutions. TELECO provides sales and service throughout North America. Solutiant, a division of TELECO, is focused on sales and services in the Upstate SC and Western NC markets. With the acquisition of Network Minders LLC., they expect to deliver an even better customer experience. TELECO and its sister companies have over 350 locations and 2100 affiliates across the nation.



For more information about TELECO, please visit www.teleco.com or email marketing@teleco.com. Learn more about Solutiant by visiting www.Solutiant.com.