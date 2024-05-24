Telecom Leader NEC Makes Major Announcement That'll Impact Countless Businesses!

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2024 --Business leaders throughout the United States are beginning to notice the long-term ramifications associated with the latest announcement from telecom industry leader, NEC.



NEC's recent telecom announcement that was released at the beginning of May details how they're phasing out their on-site business phone system products, and that they'll withdraw entirely from the on-site Unified Communications industry within a matter of a few years.



This announcement is incredibly important for businesses that currently utilize NEC phone systems, and because NEC has a 16% market share on business phone system products, it's safe to say that NEC's transition will quickly impact a lot of business professionals throughout the rest of 2024 and into 2025.



Businesses using the following NEC phone systems will be particularly impacted by this announcement:



NEC 3C

NEC SL2100

NEC SV9100

NEC Aspire

NEC SL1100

NEC XN120

NEC SV8100



Businesses that utilize these NEC phone systems will have to begin considering their future telecom options in order to remain ahead of NEC's phase-out transition. This generally opens the door for many tech-savvy telecom advancements that have grown in popularity throughout recent years, including Cloud-based and VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) phone systems.



Important Dates Regarding NEC's Recent Announcement



Business leaders with NEC phone systems need to consider the following important dates as they prepare for their long-term telecom strategies:



12/31/24: This is NEC's "End of New Deliveries" date, which means that businesses will no longer be able to order their on-site phone system products starting at the beginning of 2025.



3/31/25: This is NEC's "End of Shipment" date, which means that they'll no longer be shipping on-site phone system products that were ordered before New Years Day 2025 starting in April 2025.



3/31/26: NEC will no longer provide any technical or software assistance for their on-site business phone systems starting in April 2026, which can be very risky for any businesses that utilize these products during this time. This end of tech support signifies NEC's full exit from the on-site Unified Communications sector.



What Does NEC's Announcement Mean For American Businesses?



There's no denying how NEC's recent announcement will be startling for thousands of businesses throughout the United States, and this is mainly because any on-site phone system investments with NEC will soon become outdated.



However, it's important to note that this type of widespread technological transition within the telecom industry has essentially been inevitable due to the emergence of Cloud-based and VoIP technologies. Remote working is also a huge trend that has made on-site business phone systems increasingly more obsolete throughout recent years.



Businesses across the United States that utilize on-site NEC phone systems will now have to begin exploring their options in order to maintain a relevant telecom strategy. This will subsequently lead to widespread phone system upgrades throughout the rest of 2024 and into 2025 as business leaders upgrade to more modernized VoIP alternatives.



Out With The Old Business Phone Systems, And In With The New Telecom Technologies



The May 2024 announcement from NEC makes the telecom industry's transition to the Cloud official, and this type of widespread change can be confusing for many business leaders.



But the good news is that the telecom industry isn't just changing for the sake of change, because it's actually evolving in a way that'll better support the general future of the modern workplace.



For businesses that need help with this tech-savvy transition, there are many third-party telecom providers that specialize in handling these types of changes. One of the top-rated telecom companies in the US is Data Talk, and their contact information is listed in the below section!



About Data Talk

Data Talk is a telecom industry leader based out of Columbus, Ohio that has supported companies and institutions of all sizes since 1963. They've installed thousands of business phone systems throughout central Ohio and all over the United States, and they're an esteemed provider of VoIP and Cloud-based phone systems.



The Data Talk team is available for comment regarding NEC's latest announcement and what it means for the future of countless American businesses, and their telecom experts can be reached through this contact page or by calling 614-784-7100.