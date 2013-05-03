Telecommunication Sector News: (NASDAQ:GTAT), (NASDAQ:CLWR)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2013 --GT Crystal Systems, a subsidiary of GT Advanced Technologies (NASDAQ: GTAT), announced that it has agreed with Motorola Solutions to be the exclusive supplier of sapphire screens for Motorola's new MP6000 multi-plane bioptic imager. GT Crystal Systems will fabricate the 24 square inch sapphire components in its manufacturing facility located in Salem, Mass.



"This is an important development for us as it expands the adoption of our sapphire material into a new market segment," said Tom Gutierrez, GT's president and CEO. "GT's ASF sapphire is virtually scratch-proof, making it ideally suited as a screen material over reinforced glass because it can withstand the extreme strike forces the scanner system experiences during its use. The durability and optical performance of GT's ASF sapphire material has broad applicability in other cover and touch screen applications, and we are pursuing a number of these promising opportunities."



Clearwire Corporation, (NASDAQ: CLWR), a leading provider of 4G wireless broadband services in the U.S., announced that the company's annual report on SEC form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2012 is now available online. Shareholders and others may view the copy of the annual report by visiting Clearwire's investor relations site.



Clearwire Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fourth generation (4G) wireless broadband services in the United States. The company builds and operates mobile broadband networks that offer high-speed mobile Internet and residential Internet access services, as well as supports fixed voice over Internet protocol services.



