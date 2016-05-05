Telecorp a Leading Wed Development and E-Commerce Services Company Has Named Jason Cataldo as Its President Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Its Board of Directors

Barrie, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --Telecorp, Inc. (OTCMarkets:TLNUF) ("Telecorp" or the "Company"), a growing provider of software communications solutions, announced today that the election of Mr. Jason Cataldo as its President & Chief Executive Offer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Cataldo succeeds Mr. Paul Phillips in the President & Chief Executive Officer and Chairman role to move the company into E-commerce and strong revenue generation.



The Company would like to thank Mr. Philips for his contributions and wish him good luck with his new endeavors. "I am honored to be appointed as the President & Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Telecorp Board of Directors during this pivotal point in the Company's evolution," said Mr. Cataldo. "Throughout 2015, Telecorp has executed effectively on achieving its key strategic goals, culminating in bringing revenues and the potential for significant value creation through its acquisitions in the web development space. We will now expand on our acquisitions to move into the highly profitable e-commerce business leaning on our expertise in the SEO, web development and online sales and marketing. Shareholders should expect news from the Company in the near future on the execution of our new strategy and new acquisition. I look forward to working with management and the Board to strengthen our standing as a leader in the field of web development and E-commerce, and to ensure the Company continues its record of execution, with the goal of maximizing shareholder value and moving to profitability in the near future."



Prior to Telecorp, Mr. Cataldo held management positions at Advanced Medical Care Group, JAC Group and CPG Financial. He has extensive experience in E-commerce, healthcare, finance, management and merger and acquisitions. Mr. Cataldo holds a BBA from Montclair State University in marketing and business management.



About Telecorp Inc.

Telecorp is an emerging provider of communication solutions to an array of companies and industries including, automotive, real estate, financial, health, charities, and many more. Telecorp offers creative software solutions for communicating with customers at levels never seen before. A total solution that is not only affordable, but indispensable for any business, no matter the size. Telecorp's modules allow the best marketing tools, first rate sales acquisition systems, customer communication processes, and drive greater profitability from every interaction, allowing every user to reduce costs and increase productivity at every use.



The Company's integrated suite of customized solutions includes, but is not limited to: customer acquisition, customer care, automated voice services, emergency communications, conferencing, data management, webinars, customer and hardware support tools, e-mail, fax and text broadcast messaging, direct to voice mail messaging, customized voice messaging, text to speech systems, predictive and progressive dialing, contact management solutions and much more.



Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historic information contained in this release, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause a company's actual results in the future to differ materially from forecasted results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the company's ability to attract qualified management, raise sufficient capital to execute its business plan, and effectively compete against similar companies.



For further information, please contact:

Telecorp Inc.

Investor Relations: investors@telecorp.com