Teleflex, Becton Dickinson Lead US Central Venous Catheter Market Fueled by Antimicrobial Technology

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2018 --According to a new series of reports on the U.S. market for vascular access devices by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), the average number of central venous catheters (CVC) kits used per successful CVC insertion is expected to decline in the next several years as the adoption of ultrasound guidance increases.



The largest CVC segment in 2017 was the acute CVC segment, which represented almost 90% of the total CVC market. The acute CVC market is a mature and stable market. While unit sales are declining, appreciating average selling prices (ASPs), due to the sales of more complex CVC kits, are driving overall market growth. The placement of alternative catheters, such as peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), in place of CVCs, is the main factor leading to unit sale declines. However, PICCs are not always suitable for use in all patients.



"The CVC market is mature in the U.S., and market growth is hampered by the high risk and severity of infections associated with the use of CVCs," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "While there are still many cases where CVCs are the best choice for placing a central line, alternatives such as PICCs are being increasingly used."



The total CVC market includes acute and chronic CVCs. Acute CVCs are segmented into conventional, antimicrobial and multi-lumen devices. Antimicrobial acute CVCs can be further categorized as antiseptic or impregnated devices. While total CVC unit sales are decreasing, market value growth will be driven by the increased sales of more expensive antimicrobial and multi-lumen CVCs. CVC kits are becoming increasingly complex because of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is driving the cost of these devices up. The increasing penetration rate of premium-priced antimicrobial CVCs is also inflating the total ASP.



Teleflex Medical is the market leader in the total U.S. CVC market. Teleflex is present in both the acute CVC and chronic CVC segments. The company has dominated the acute CVC segment since 2007, when it acquired Arrow International and its conventional, coated and impregnated catheter product lines. Teleflex entered the chronic CVC market in September 2013 with the launch of the ARROW® JACC (Jugular Axillo-subclavian Central Catheter) with Chlorag+ard® Technology. Teleflex's market share is solely based on its sales of Arrow products, as it did not previously manufacture CVCs. With Teleflex's strong sales in antimicrobial catheters, it will likely maintain its leading market share as the industry continues its shift towards antimicrobials.



Becton Dickinson announced their acquisition of C.R. Bard on April 24th, 2017. The deal closed in December 2017. At the time of the acquisition, C. R. Bard was mainly involved in the chronic CVC market. Becton Dickinson's newfound strong presence in the chronic CVC market translated to a substantial share in the total market. Bard dominated the chronic CVC market for such a long period that its Broviac®, Hickman® and Leonard® brand names and its Groshong® CVC kits have become synonymous with chronic CVCs. Additional competitors in the U.S. CVC market include Centurion Medical, Cook Medical, Medcomp and AngioDynamics among others.



For Further Information



More on the vascular access device market in the U.S. can be found in a series of reports published by iData Research, entitled the U.S. Market Report Suite for Vascular Access Devices and Accessories 2018. The U.S. market for vascular access devices and accessories includes implantable ports, port needles, central venous catheters (CVCs), peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs), midlines, dialysis catheters, ultrasound systems, tip guidance devices, catheter securement devices, syringes and needles.



The iData report series on vascular access devices covers the U.S., Brazil, South Korea, Japan, Australia, China, India and 15 countries in Europe including Germany, France, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), Scandinavia (Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Portugal, Austria and Switzerland. Reports provide a comprehensive analysis including units sold, market value, forecasts, as well as detailed competitive market shares and analysis of major players' success strategies in each market and segment. To find out more about vascular access device market data, register online or email us at info@idataresearch.net for a U.S. Market Report Suite for Vascular Access Devices and Accessories 2018 brochure and synopsis.



About iData Research

iData Research (www.idataresearch.com) is an international market research and consulting firm, dedicated to providing the best in business intelligence for the medical device industry. Our research empowers our clients by providing them with the necessary tools to achieve their goals and do it right the first time. iData covers research in: Vascular Access, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Electrophysiology, Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Regeneration, Orthopedic Trauma, Large & Small Joints, Spinal Implants and VCF, Spinal MIS, Laparoscopy, Urology, Gynecology, Endoscopy, Dental Operatory Equipment, Dental Material, Dental Lasers, Dental Prosthetics, Dental CAD/CAM, Dental Bone Graft Substitutes, Ultrasound, X-Ray Imaging, Diagnostic Imaging, Oncology, Ophthalmics, Operating Room Equipment, Surgical Microscopes, Robotics and Surgical Navigation, Anesthesiology, Wound Management, Orthopedics and more.



We have built a reputation and earned our clients' trust based on consistent and uniquely intelligent research that allows our customers to make confident decisions and impact their businesses. A combination of market expertise and over a decade of experience has resulted in a deep understanding of the medical device industry that has inspired innovation and propelled our clients to success.