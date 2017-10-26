Television and Media Celebrity Courtney Hansen to Sign Autographs at SEMA

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2017 --Hansen is well known for her work and association with popular cable TV shows such as Overhaulin', Powerblock, Great Builds, Destination Wild, Million Dollar Motors, Autoweek's Vinsetta Garage, and Power Nation. She is the published author of The Garage Girl's Guide to Everything You Need to Know About Your Car (a book offering women and first time car buyers advice on how to care for their cars.



She has been featured on the cover of Hot Rod Magazine, Muscle & Fitness and other major magazines. She has been a spokes-model for industry manufacturers such as NASCAR, Matco Tools, Dodge, Rolls-Royce, Endurance Warranty, Meguiars, Loctite, 3M, Magnaflow, & Royal Purple. In addition, Courtney will debut a new reality automotive show this fall with hot rod builder Troy Ladd.



For more information on Courtney Hansen visit http://courtneyhansen.com/.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets.



For more information about Champion Oil call 660-890-6231or go to http://www.championbrands.com.