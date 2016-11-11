Television Celebrity Jo Coddington Heads to Panama City Beach for Emerald Coast Cruizin'

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2016 --Jo Coddington will be joining her friends in Panama City Beach, Florida, for the Annual Emerald Coast Cruizin' Car Show, which a three-day affair beginning November 10th. The weekend is packed with events, concerts and amazing cars.



"I look forward to this car show and cruise every year," says Coddington. "I love coming to Panama City Beach every year to catch up with old friends and of course see their new projects and fabulous hot rods."



For more information about Jo Coddington and to stay in touch with what she has planned next visit http://www.jocoddington.com or download her app Jo Coddington available on iTunes and Google Play.



About Jo Coddington

Television celebrity Jo Coddington works with companies in the automotive industry as a sought after spokesperson, consultant and brand ambassador. A self-proclaimed car girl, Coddington has participated in a plethora of builds, some of which were featured on "American Hot Rod" where Coddington starred with late husband Boyd Coddington. She has also appeared on "Detroit Muscle," "American Icon" and many more. In addition to acting as an official brand ambassador for International AERO Products and Champion Racing, Coddington is busy paving the way for future generations of car girls through her mentoring efforts as a member of the SEMA Businesswomen's Network.



