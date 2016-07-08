Television Celebrity Jo Coddington to Attend Iola Car Show

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2016 --Jo Coddington is scheduled to attend the Iola Car Show, making celebrity appearances on Friday, July 8th and Saturday, July 9th. Over the two days, Coddington will be participating in television and radio interviews, attending the nightly concerts, and more.



"I always love my trips to Wisconsin," said Coddington. "My mother's name was Iola, so I was so drawn to this event and could not wait to join in the festivities. There are so many fantastic builds in Wisconsin, so I cannot wait to check out the car show and car corral during my time at the show. I'm excited to meet up with old friends, and cannot wait to make new ones."



Coddington will be on-site both Friday and Saturday. To find out her schedule, follow her on social media at Jo Coddington and Jo and Boyd Coddington from American Hot Rod. For a full list of events and more about the Iola Car show, visit http://www.iolaoldcarshow.com.



For more information about Jo Coddington and to stay in touch with what she has planned next, visit http://www.jocoddington.com or download her app Jo Coddington available on iTunes and Google Play.



About Jo Coddington

Television celebrity Jo Coddington works with companies in the automotive industry as a sought after spokesperson, consultant and brand ambassador. A self-proclaimed car girl, Coddington has participated in a plethora of builds, some of which were featured on "American Hot Rod" where Coddington starred with late husband Boyd Coddington. She has also appeared on "Detroit Muscle," "American Icon" and "Bidding Wars". In addition to acting as an official brand ambassador for International AERO Products and Champion Racing, Coddington is busy paving the way for future generations of car girls through her mentoring efforts as a member of the SEMA Businesswomen's Network.



