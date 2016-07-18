Television Interview on KMIR News Highlights Sovereign Health's New P.R.I.M.E. Program

Palm Desert, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, announces a new television interview on KMIR News in Palm Desert. The interview, which features Sovereign Health's Chief Clinical Officer Anthony J. Mele, Psy.D., highlights Sovereign Health of Palm Desert's new Personal Recovery Integrating Men's Experiences (P.R.I.M.E.) program. This new program has been developed to provide a supportive and safe recovery environment designed to meet the specific issues facing men over the age of 40. The P.R.I.M.E program, which provides treatment for behavioral health and addiction disorders, creates a healing community that fosters recovery and promotes the transition to a sober lifestyle.



Sovereign Health of Palm Desert's Helen Kienzle, Ph.D., Program Director, and Mary Berst, Ph.D., Associate Program Director, developed this program for the Palm Desert community. "Dr. Berst and I are grateful to have been a part of the development and implementation of the P.R.I.M.E program," said Dr. Kienzle. "We both understand the value and need of serving such an important, experienced demographic and we look forward to helping this population lead recovered lives."



"Our holistic P.R.I.M.E. program focuses on the psycho-social, spiritual, and physical health issues facing mature men in the prime of their lives," said Dr. Mele. "P.R.I.M.E. focuses on establishing new sober and supportive relationships, mending broken relationships, creating new employment opportunities and managing medical conditions. Our wellness approach promotes personal responsibility, accountability and a sustained healthy lifestyle."



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities. For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



