Television Star Jo Coddington to Make Celebrity Appearance at the 9th Annual Factory Five Huntington Beach Cruise-In

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2016 --Jo Coddington will be joining Courtney Hansen and her friends at Factory Five Racing on Saturday, April 30th, for the 9th Annual Factory Five Huntington Beach Cruise-In. In 2014 Coddington participated in an all-women build on "Detroit Muscle" building a Factory Five 427 Cobra Replica in only five days.



"Dave Smith and his Factory Five team allow people to build and create their dreams," said Coddington. "I cannot wait to see the builds at the show, catch up with old friends and make new ones. But most of all, I am excited to hear the unique stories behind each of the builds at the show."



The all-day event, which will feature 150 custom Factory Fives, will be on Main Street in Huntington Beach, CA. Come see Coddington at the event for a special edition signed poster.



For more information about Jo Coddington and to stay in touch with what she has planned next visit http://www.jocoddington.com or download her app Jo Coddington available on iTunes and Google Play.



About Jo Coddington

Television celebrity Jo Coddington works with companies in the automotive industry as a sought after spokesperson, consultant and brand ambassador. A self-proclaimed car girl, Coddington has participated in a plethora of builds, some of which were featured on "American Hot Rod" where Coddington starred with late husband Boyd Coddington. She has also appeared on "Detroit Muscle," "American Icon" and "Bidding Wars". In addition to acting as an official brand ambassador for International AERO Products and Champion Racing, Coddington is busy paving the way for future generations of car girls through her mentoring efforts as a member of the SEMA Businesswomen's Network.



