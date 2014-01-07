Divide, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2014 --Teller County Sheriff Mike Ensminger announces his top major accomplishments during his first term as sheriff:



- Mandated sub-division patrols in which the office averages 1500 monthly.



- Successful intervention into burglary spree of 2011.



- Successful prosecution of sexual assault against “Child by Person of Trust” resulting in a 56 count conviction.



- Appointed through scheduling 24/7 supervision on all shifts.



- Apprehended and successfully prosecuted the “Lutheran Valley Ranch” active shooter.



- Created a leadership council within the agency.



- Appointment by the Governor to the “Child Fatality Review Board” for the state of Colorado



- Increased the contracts and income of the Enterprise Jail by $70,000.00 a month.



- Raised $15,000.00 for SWAT team vests.



- Obtained funding of $40,000.00 for evidence software.



- Through strategic organization of fire and sheriff’s personnel – kept arson fires of 2012 to a minimum.



- Conservative spending being a good steward of the budget.



- Advocate for the fight in protection of 2nd Amendment Rights.



- Oppose all gun laws passed by legislature



- Appeared in front of Senate in opposition of proposed gun legislation



- Have appeared in local and national media opposing State and Federal push for gun legislation



- Continued fight for 2nd Amendment rights



- Represents the County Sheriff’s of Colorado on the State DUI task force.



- Developed the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association.



- Worked with the United States Secret Service and apprehended Counterfeit Suspects in 2013.



- Removed the identity of all Teller County Concealed Handgun Permit Holders in the State Colorado Bureau of Investigation radio/computer system.



- Coordinated the apprehension of the escaped prisoner of the United States Air Force.



- Created the Annual Citizen SWAT shoot and Teller County Sheriff Office Open house.



“There is a lot going on in Colorado and our nation with law enforcement,” he said in a statement. “Our county citizens are impacted by these discussions and I would like to remain involved; to be their advocate.”



“We started a lot of new programs internally and externally since 2010 to enhance citizen and deputy safety in our community, and I would like to see it through,” he said.



Ensminger is seeking the Republican nomination to run for a second term. Ensminger, a Teller County Republican, said he has filed the necessary paperwork to establish a candidate committee and is beginning to seek support for his re-election.



About Mike Ensminger

Mike Ensminger has lived in the Colorado Springs/Teller County area since June of 1987. After spending several years serving the county of San Diego in a law enforcement capacity, he retired from the San Diego County Sheriff’s office in 1987.



In 1988, Mike was hired as a professor of Criminal Justice at Pikes Peak Community College where he retired from teaching in September of 2010. Mike graduated from Colorado Christian University in 1995 with a B.S. degree in Organizational Management/Human Recourses.



Mike was elected as Teller County Sheriff in 2010 and took office early that year in September.



Mike’s non-profit experience incorporated Special Olympics from 1989 to the late 90’s, and is currently on the Board of Directors for Susan G. Komen. He has served on the Board of Directors for the Ronald McDonald House and participated in events with Care and Share and the Little Chapel of the Hills food pantry.



He has been appointed by the Governor and currently serves on the Child Fatality Review Board for the State of Colorado and is the representative for the County Sheriffs of Colorado on the State DUI Task force.



He is married to his wonderful wife Maria and now resides in the lovely community of Florissant, Colorado.



About the Re-election Committee

Colette Bates – Campaign Co-Manager

John Eden – Campaign Co-Manager

Mike Perini – Press/Information Manager

Cynthia Eden – Campaign Secretary/Treasurer

Renee Bunting – Public Relations Manager

Ron Frindt – Legal Advisor

Irene Tanis – Committee Member

Tony Perry – Committee Member

Stan Bishop – Undersheriff/ Committee Member

Jason Mikesell - Committee Member



