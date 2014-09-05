Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --Teller County Sheriff Mike Ensminger has produced a short video to introduce his key campaign themes to voters.



The 6 minute video is available on YouTube, Facebook as well as other outlets.



Video link: http://youtu.be/pAynXBSHGxo



“The purpose of the short video is to inform the public about Sheriff Ensminger,” said Michael Perini, Campaign Re-election Press Secretary.



“With the announcement of his entry into the 2014 sheriff’s race, the re-election campaign team wanted to showcase the Sheriff’s agenda through this very useful format,” Perini said. “With 85% of those who conduct online searches, looking for a video, we believed that we needed to have this product available.”



“Once you view the video you can easily see why it makes sense for Teller County citizens to re-elect Mike Ensminger as their top law enforcement officer for another four years,” Perini said.



“There is a lot going on in Colorado and our nation with law enforcement,” Sheriff Mike Ensminger said. “Our county citizens are impacted by these discussions and I would like to remain involved; to be their advocate.”



Ensminger is seeking the Republican nomination to run for a second term. “We started a lot of new programs internally and externally since 2010 to enhance citizen and deputy safety in our community, and I would like to see it through,” he said.



Ensminger said he would like to continue enhancing citizen safety, making additional improvements in the jail and office and growing the relationships with the public among other key goals.



Latest Endorsement

“Sheriff Mike Ensminger has the integrity, professionalism and leadership experience that is needed in Teller County. He has brought innovative programs to his office of the highest standards of professionalism. I, as your District Attorney, stand behind Mike Ensminger 100% as your next Teller County Sheriff."

-- Dan May, District Attorney, 4th Judical District



About Mike Ensminger

Mike Ensminger has lived in the Colorado Springs/Teller County area since June of 1987. After spending several years serving the county of San Diego in a law enforcement capacity, he retired from the San Diego County Sheriff’s office in 1987.



In 1988, Mike was hired as a professor of Criminal Justice at Pikes Peak Community College where he retired from teaching in September of 2010. Mike graduated from Colorado Christian University in 1995 with a B.S. degree in Organizational Management/Human Recourses.



Mike was elected as Teller County Sheriff in 2010 and took office early that year in September.



Mike’s non-profit experience incorporated Special Olympics from 1989 to the late 90’s, and is currently on the Board of Directors for Susan G. Komen. He has served on the Board of Directors for the Ronald McDonald House and participated in events with Care and Share and the Little Chapel of the Hills food pantry.



He has been appointed by the Governor and currently serves on the Child Fatality Review Board for the State of Colorado and is the representative for the County Sheriffs of Colorado on the State DUI Task force.



He is married to his wonderful wife Maria and now resides in the lovely community of Florissant, Colorado.



Official website: http://youtu.be/pAynXBSHGxo

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ensminger2014

Official Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/@ensminger2014