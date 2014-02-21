Teller County Waste Launches New Websites

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2014 --Available today, internet users will find extensive service information to help customers understand Teller County Waste’s complete range of trash management solutions.



Visitors can find the new websites at:



Teller County Waste

http://www.tellercountywaste.com



Chaffee County Waste

http://www.chaffeecountywaste.com



“We created the sites with the user friendly experience in mind,” said a Teller County Waste spokesperson.



“Now was the perfect time to launch the new sites as people are beginning to make their re-location decisions that include trash service and recycling” the spokesperson said.



Technical date, videos and online application services work together to provide a detailed overview of Teller County Waste’s capabilities across residential and commercial services.



Thanks to some very inspiring features, users can check the weather and receive alerts if there are delays in service.



One of the key features allows users to subscribe to alerts, weather delays and newsletter.



Users will find in the “Galleries” tab pages of beautiful photographs of the company’s community stewardship. From community wide activities to special events. TCW is known as one of the best for community outreach.



The web development team lead by Perini & Associates included associate MNM WebWorks, a well-known and experienced Colorado-based web design firm. “The new websites means that customers can now benefit from richer online content that is easier to navigate and share with others,” said Michael Perini, owner of Perini & Associates. “The site is designed to upload easily current information in nearly real-time,” Perini said.



List of features:



- News Headlines

- Web page links

- List of Services

- Social network links

- Local Weather Conditions

- Online Request for Service

- Sponsorship Application

- FAQs

- Calendar

- Gallery Photos

- Videos

- Subscription to Alerts, Weather Delays and Newsletter

- Promotions



"Visit the new websites and why not provide us your feedback by posting a comment on our Facebook page," Perini said.



About Teller County Waste

Teller County Waste (TCW) is locally owned. In 1994, TCW started with one truck and has grown into a full service operation expanding into Chaffee County while still maintaining its family and community oriented focus.



Teller County Waste is committed to giving back to the community by constantly working to protect public health and the environment.



You can help by recycling your newspapers, plastic containers, etc. If you use Teller County Waste trash pick up service, single stream curbside recycling is included in this service for FREE. Help keep Colorado beautiful.



If you would like further information on TCW please contact:



Teller County Waste

400 West Midland Ave.

Ste. 250 (Upper Level)

Woodland Park, CO 80863

Phone: 719.686.7517



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tellercountywaste