Teller County's First Medical Directory Now Available

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center Association (PPRMCA) announced today that the 2014 Teller County Medical Directory is available for the public, businesses and medical professionals.



“We listened to the community who asked for a one-stop resource to find local medical professionals,” said Curt Grina, PPRMCA President. “To better meet this growing demand of both an increasing number of medical professionals in our community as well as a requirement to be able to locate them, we decided it was time to produce this valuable resource.”



The directory includes:



31 Specialties

114 Medical Professionals in Teller County

The Top 10 Service Tips for Teller County Residents and Visitors

About the Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center Association

Pikes Peak Medical Center Foundation

PPRMCA Accomplishments

Quick Facts

PPRMCA Board of Directors

Calendar

Notes



The directory acknowledges “Premier Supporter” providers. “These medical practitioners are each identified in the directory with a medical symbol,” Grina said. “This recognition showcases those who demonstrate special loyalty to our community. We wanted you to know which are most actively helping to build the best health care capability for our community.”



In order to provide the best directory possible, PPRMCA partnered with a local public relations marketing firm, perini & associates, and the Colorado Springs Business Journal. The CSBJ is well known for their weekly business news and information paper as well as a number of directories, including the El Paso County Bar Association Attorney Directory and the Colorado Nonprofit Directory.



“This collaboration was the best option to provide us with a directory that proudly represents our area,” Grina said. Opportunities were provided to local businesses for display advertising to showcase their services and to help with funding the project.



Grina is planning to upload the directory to the association’s website in the future at http://www.pprmc.org to allow for changes to take effect immediately rather than waiting for the next printing.



If you are interested in getting a copy of the directory they can be found at the Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, various business and community locations or by contacting the PPRMCA at email@pprmc.org.



About PPRMCA

The Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center Association is a nonprofit association that was formed by Teller County citizens to continuously nurture the development of a high quality and robust infrastructure of medical care providers, facilities and services for our community.



More at: http://www.pprmc.org