Tellus' 2nd Annual EVV National Forum to Be Held June 12-14, 2019

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2019 --Tellus, a leading provider of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) technology solutions, announced today it will host its second annual eVVolution National Forum June 12-14, 2019, at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina.



Building on the success of the company's inaugural EVV summit held last spring, this year's expanded agenda promises to bring together thought leaders from all over the country for an informative three days exploring the latest news and updates concerning EVV technology and its implementation.



eVVolution 2019 kicks off Wednesday evening, June 12, with a networking reception followed by industry sessions, panel discussions and hands-on training sessions each day.



"Due to the tremendous response to eVVolution 2018, we are excited to host the premier networking and learning event for EVV professionals for the second year running," said Tellus CEO Brad Levine. "Dozens of MCOs, vendors, health care providers and industry experts across the nation will share their timely insights, knowledge and inspirational messages as personal and health care services prepare for EVV implementation required by the 21st Century Cures Act."



Forum attendees will have a unique opportunity to harness valuable information on best practices for EVV systems implementation and ongoing operations in addition to timing, requirements and considerations for managing EVV implementation. Panel presentations and breakout sessions will also cover EVV reporting and business intelligence to streamline workflows and improve business operations. Outreach and training to improve caregiver instruction and adoption will also be discussed.



Presenters will drill down on popular topics from the 2018 conference, including fraud, waste and abuse prevention, states' EVV models and how EVV improves care across the ecosystem.



A question and answer period will follow each panel presentation.



The open forum of the conference offers a deep dive into EVV and an ideal way for attendees to interact with peers, understand their experiences and leverage those experiences in a practical way to improve their own operations.



Implementation of EVV for Medicaid-reimbursed home health care providers became a national requirement in 2016 through the 21st Century Cures Act. The Cures Act requires personal care services to adopt EVV systems before January 2020.



To register as an attendee for eVVolution 2019, or to view a detailed conference itinerary, visit 4tellus.com/evvolution.



About Tellus

Tellus is a leading health care technology provider focused on Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



For more information about Tellus, visit https://www.4tellus.com or call 954-719-0004, ext. 2014.