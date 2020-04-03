Tellus and healthAlign Team Up to Improve Community-Based Care for Medicare Advantage

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2020 --Tellus and healthAlign today announced a partnership that will enable all providers inside the healthAlign environment to document community-based services in virtually any Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) system. Tellus is a leading healthcare technology provider focused on Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) and healthAlign is a healthcare technology startup focused on helping payers and providers improve fulfillment across the last mile of community-based care.



"We're essentially building a 'secret decoder ring' for healthcare, linking payers up with the diverse and fragmented universe of community-based providers. Our goal is to create an intelligent marketplace for community-based care that promotes adherence and independence at home," said healthAlign founder and CEO, Andy Friedell. "In order to do that, we need to be able to tap into all the various EVV and documentation systems that our provider partners have chosen. Tellus is a one-stop-shop that enables us to do that."



healthAlign recently launched its new homeAlign™ technology which automates referral, credentialing, documentation and claims processing across the spectrum of both traditional and non-traditional community-based providers. Through this partnership, Tellus will become the interpreter for homeAlign's™ visit documentation capability -- allowing healthAlign provider partners to use virtually any EVV system.



"With the recent changes allowing Medicare Advantage plans to offer more flexible home and community-based benefits, we see a growing need and opportunity to help those plans better document these new services. We can bring to Medicare Advantage the verification and authentication technology that we currently deploy to help the Medicaid program support this type of programming," said Tellus founder and CEO Brad Levine. "healthAlign and its innovative payer partners are leaders in this space, and we are excited to help them improve services for Medicare beneficiaries."



About Tellus

Tellus is a leading healthcare technology provider focused on Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations, and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claims data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most -- improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



For more information about Tellus, visit http://www.4tellus.com or call 954-719-0004 Option 8.



About healthAlign

healthAlign is a healthcare technology company focused on improving fulfillment across the last mile of community-based care. As a single point of accountability, healthAlign helps payers and providers better manage home and community-based challenges such as supplemental benefits, gaps-in-care, transitional services and community health worker programs. The Mission of the healthAlign team is to help achieve Triple Aim balance -- cost, quality, and satisfaction -- through better alignment of community-based care. The team is striving to build an intelligent marketplace for community-based care that promote adherence and independence at home. healthAlign's cloud-based application, homeAlign™, automates referral, credentialing, documentation and claims processing across a diverse spectrum of community-based providers.



For more information, visit http://www.healthalignco.com or call (667) 677-9110.